Neil Gaiman delights at the Venice Performing Arts Center

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a thousand people gathered Tuesday night to see international bestselling author Neil Gaiman in Venice, who penned such American classics as Coraline, American Gods, The Graveyard Book, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The event kicked off the Venice Public Library’s Off the Page visiting writer series, and the Suncoast came out in support--the crowd began lining up more than two hours before the doors opened, and people were clamoring for seats even after the speaking began.

For more than 90 minutes, Gaiman offered advice to prospective writers, spoke at length about his long career, and read selected passages from among his collected works, including his Batman tribute poem, “Watching From the Shadows.”

Before the show, Gaiman signed more than 600 books, all of which were available for purchase at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

Director of Sarasota Libraries Renee DiPilato said, “”We had an idea to host a literary celebration here in Sarasota County, and our dream was to bring a bestselling, world-renowned author, and Neil Gaiman was at the top of our list.”

For more information on the visiting writer series, you can visit: https://www.scgov.net/government/libraries/off-the-page

