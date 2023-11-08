Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

National Family Caregivers Awareness Month

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

It’s National Family Caregivers Awareness Month and we want to honor those who make the selfless choice of helping and serving others.

According to the AARP, by 2030, an estimated 73 million people in the United States will be 65 years or older. Many will require daily assistance from at least one caregiver to maintain quality of life, independence, and physical and social well-being.

According to the CDC, Florida is home to 2.7 million caregivers.

By 2045, 1 in 5 Sarasota County residents will be 80 and older.

But who cares for the caregivers?

Adult day care centers can take a lot of strain off of caregivers and help them improve their quality of life. We visited the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, who have an entire building dedicated to caregivers. They offer resources to help caregivers mentally, emotionally, financially, and more.

We spoke with Michael Cochrane, the center’s caregiving advisor and facilitator about his personal experiences.

‘Back in 2008 my husband was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s,’ he said. ‘That’s when our journey began of me being a caregiver. I realized that I just really couldn’t go at it alone, I was so isolated,’ Michael continued. ‘But one day I was reading the newspaper and there was an article for the Senior Friendship center, an ad for their caregiving support group, and I really found a brotherhood,’ he added.

If you are a caregiver yourself and would like to join the caregiving support group or want someone to talk to for help, call 941-955-2122 or visit

FriendshipCenters.org

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Police lights generic.
Two men found guilty of attempted murder after Dale Mabry Highway shootout
Affordable housing project
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

Affordable housing
SOUND OFF: Housing costs in the Suncoast
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery
bay runner
Two stops coming to the Bay Runner Trolley
The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
Pine View School students to send experiments to space Thursday