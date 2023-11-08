Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery

A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's front porch.(TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Florida (AP) — A fast-food loving black bear stole a $45 Taco Bell order from the front porch of a home in the Orlando suburb of Longwood moments after the Uber Eats driver delivered it, an Orlando television station reported.

This is no Florida man story, as there’s no evidence a Floridian dressed in a bear costume stole the food. Rather, the criminal was a real-life Florida black bear estimated to weigh 300 to 400 pounds, WOFL-TV reported.

The caper happened Friday, and it was captured on the home’s Ring camera. The video shows the beast sauntering up to the front door and grabbing the bag in its mouth. Then, a short time later, it comes back to steal the drinks.

Yo Quiero Taco Bell!

“He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda,” Nicole Castro told the TV station.

When the family opened the front door about 10 minutes later, the Ring video captures their reaction: “The bear took the food!”

Uber Eats reimbursed the family for the stolen food, the TV station reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
Police lights generic.
Two men found guilty of attempted murder after Dale Mabry Highway shootout
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

bay runner
Two stops coming to the Bay Runner Trolley
The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
Pine View School students to send experiments to space Thursday
Patriot Plaza
Discovering Patriot Plaza on the Suncoast
Three weeks in 2023 Hurricane season
First Alert Weather: Calm in the tropics as hurricane season winds down