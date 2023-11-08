Advertise With Us
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A local restaurant is working to help their employees not only find a place to work but also find an affordable place to live near work.

“To see us putting a project together that’s going to help the restaurant flourish, I think everyone in the community is getting behind that,” says Justin Pachota, Vice President of Sharky’s on the Pier. “Everyone knows the challenges right now with workforce housing and affordable housing.”

Pachota credits One Stop Housing with helping ease those affordable housing challenges in the area.

“Our spot as a business is to work with them and find people who need them, working together to keep projects like this going,” says Pachota.

Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith said it makes economic sense for people to be living close to where they’re working and Venice Pier Group agrees so they’re working to make that happen.

