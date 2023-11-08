Advertise With Us
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

