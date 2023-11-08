Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Calm in the tropics as Hurricane Season winds down.

Three weeks in 2023 Hurricane season
Three weeks in 2023 Hurricane season(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast will be baking this week with well above average temperatures. However, the tropics will be cooling off. There is a saying in Tropical Meteorology that the hurricane season starts with warm water temperatures and ends with wind shear. Indeed we may be seeing the meteorological end to hurricane season taking place and building as we move into the final weeks of hurricane season. The only place in the tropics where there may be a chance for development is the southern Caribbean, and even there, major hurdles would have to be overcome by any developing tropical system.

Over most of the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, the upper winds are becoming more hostile to hurricane development. Strong winds aloft would tear at developing thunderstorms and make the organization of the storms into tropical cyclones unlikely. Water temperatures remain warm enough, but dry air is also spreading across the tropics, which would tend to counteract the impacts of abnormally warm water.

Only in a small area of the Caribbean do conditions remain somewhat favorable for development. However, cloud cover or any kind of existing disturbances remain lacking. The National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook states that no new tropical cyclone activity is expected in the next 7 days over the entire Atlantic basin, including the Caribbean. The GFS (American Model) wants to spin up a tropical cyclone in that location, but other models are not as aggressive. The GFS tends to create over-inflate early and late-season Caribbean storms. We will watch this area closely over the next few weeks for any signs of development.

Locally, high pressure remains in control and the forecast is relatively stagnant. The main forecast aspect that will be of importance will be the warm temperatures and lack of rainfall. By the weekend the highs could approach record-breaking. As we get into the weekend the record highs are in the upper 80s and we will be approaching the records within a few degrees.

Don’t expect any rainfall into next week. surface moisture will be rising, however, especially by the weekend.

