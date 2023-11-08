Bradenton Police seeking identity of motorcycle thief

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are seeking the identity of a man caught on camera stealing a motorcycle .

During the overnight hours of Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, a man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a white Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle with Florida license plate MQGD51 from a parking garage in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. W.

After hiding the motorcycle behind a nearby business, the suspect returned and loaded it into a white Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a bike rack. The suspect is a white, heavy-set male wearing a blue hoodie, gray or green cargo shorts, and black shoes. He may have a beard or was wearing a black face mask.

If you have any information about this case or similar incidents, contact Detective Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9312.

