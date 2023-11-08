Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police seeking identity of motorcycle thief

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are seeking the identity of a man caught on camera stealing a motorcycle .

During the overnight hours of Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, a man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a white Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle with Florida license plate MQGD51 from a parking garage in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. W.

After hiding the motorcycle behind a nearby business, the suspect returned and loaded it into a white Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a bike rack. The suspect is a white, heavy-set male wearing a blue hoodie, gray or green cargo shorts, and black shoes. He may have a beard or was wearing a black face mask.

If you have any information about this case or similar incidents, contact Detective Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9312.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Affordable housing project
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees
Police lights generic.
Two men found guilty of attempted murder after Dale Mabry Highway shootout

Latest News

Crash at US 301 and 13th St
First Alert Traffic: Crews responding to crash at US 301/13th St.
Thousands gathered Tuesday night to see international bestselling author Neil Gaiman in Venice,...
Neil Gaiman delights at the Venice Performing Arts Center
Members of the Senior Friendship Center doing exercises with an instructor.
National Family Caregivers Awareness Month
Affordable housing
SOUND OFF: Housing costs in the Suncoast