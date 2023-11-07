Warmer Wake-Up, Warmer Afternooon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning commuters will have a warmer walk to their vehicles Tuesday morning. Instead of a morning low in the 50s, temperatures will land in the low 60s along our coastal cities. High pressure is bringing the quick warm up and the quick cool down. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s by noon. The warming trend continues this week with temperatures rising to 86 degrees as the week progresses.

Dry air, low humidity and mostly sunny conditions remain the dominant weather force. Rain chances are slim to non-existent all week. A small amount of moisture returns to the atmosphere Sunday but it likely will not be enough to fuel any storms for the much needed precipitation. Most of Manatee and Sarasota County remain in an extreme drought.

There is good news from the tropics. There are no disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean or Caribbean Sea to track at this time. However, we remain in hurricane season through the end of November.

