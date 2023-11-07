Veterans Day: List of special offers for those who served our country

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday Nov. 10 is the day we honor our Veterans who have served our country in all branches of the military.

As a way of saying thank you, businesses and local governments are working to provide services for vets.

If you are a business or organization offering free services for veterans, send an email to news@mysuncoast.com.

MANATEE COUNTY:

A Salute to Veterans Thursday, Nov. 9, 20239:00 - 9:45 a.m. Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W. Bradenton. A performance by fourth grade students to remember and honor.

Anna Maria Island Old Soldiers and Sailors Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 10, 20239:00 a.m.Parade steps off from Anna Maria City Hall, then proceeds down Pine Avenue, ending at City Pier Park.More information at (941) 708-6130 ext. 110, or Friday, Nov. 10, 20239:00 a.m.Parade steps off from Anna Maria City Hall, then proceeds down Pine Avenue, ending at City Pier Park.More information at (941) 708-6130 ext. 110, or Parade@cityofannamaria.com

Manatee County Veterans Council Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 The Grand Marshall of the parade will be 105-year-old Army veteran John Skeen. The parade will begin at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, proceed south on 11th Ave. and end at Sutton Park. The parade will be followed by the annual Veteran’s Day Memorial Service at Sutton Park at 11 a.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be former Director of Manatee County Veteran’s Services and Acting County Administrator Lee Washington.

Veterans Day Observance & Ribbon Cutting of the Karon Family Pavilion A Veterans program and milestone celebration of the Town Center development with a performance by the Sarasota Orchestra. Saturday, November 113 p.m . Town Center 600 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key

The Manatee Community Concert Band “God Bless America” Veteran’s Day PerformanceSaturday, Nov. 11, 20237 p.m.Neel Performing Arts Center (State College of Florida)5840 26th Street West, Building 11 East, Bradenton.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Sarasota National Cemetery Catholic Memorial Mass Saturday, November 11, 2023Opening Ceremonies begin at 2:45 p.m. Mass begins at 3 p.m. 9810 State Highway 72, Sarasota The Diocese of Venice in Florida celebrates its 14th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass to honor veterans on at the Sarasota National Cemetery

