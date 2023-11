VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Venice are voting Tuesday to fill two seats on the Venice City Council.

Joan Farrell is challenging Dr. Mitzie Fiedler for Seat 1, and Ron Smith is running against Dusty Feller for Seat 2.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To see a sample ballot or find your polling place, click here.

