Two stops coming to the Bay Runner trolly

bay runner
bay runner
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two more stops are being added to the Bay Runner Trolly route this month.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 the stop at Sunset Drive/Golden Gate Point will return, after its suspension during FDOT construction, and a new stop will be added near Bird Key Park at John Ringling Boulevard/Bird Key Drive.

The Bay Runner is a very popular transportation system between downtown, St. Armands Circle and Lido Key, with well over a quarter of a million riders during the first 18 months of operation.

For a route map and to learn more visit www.SarasotaBayRunner.com

