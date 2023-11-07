Advertise With Us
Two men found guilty of attempted murder after Dale Mabry Highway shootout

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Tampa men are facing decades behind bars after a jury found them guilty of attempted murder.

Jaquone Penny was behind the wheel on Dale Mabry Highway near Interstate 275 in April when Myron Griffin, his passenger, opened fire on two people inside another vehicle. Both men can be seen earlier on surveillance video casing the victims’ car at International Plaza before ambushing the vehicle on the busy highway.

Griffin, the shooter, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of shooting at or into a vehicle. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for each attempted murder and aggravated battery count. Griffin faces up to 15 years in prison for both counts of shooting into or at a vehicle.

Under Florida law, Penny faces the same charges and penalties as the person who pulled the trigger. A jury found him guilty of two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of aggravated battery. He faces 30 years in prison for each count.

Their sentencing dates have not yet been set.

