Tampa Police release video showing persons of interest in Ybor City shooting

Ybor City shooting persons of interest
Ybor City shooting persons of interest(Tampa Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Newly released footage shows several persons of interest in the deadly mass shooting in Ybor City on Oct. 29.

Two people were killed -- a 14-year-old and a 20-year-old -- and 16 others were injured following an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify those in the video, who they say may have been involved in the fatal shooting.

Police have already arrested one of the accused gunmen from the shooting. 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

If you have any information or recognize any of the people in these videos, contact Tampa Police Department.

