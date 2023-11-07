Port Charlotte woman arrested for attempting to run over school staff member

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday following an incident at Port Charlotte High School in which she attempted to hit a staff member with her vehicle.

On Nov. 2, Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan dropped her child off at school and then attempted to exit the parking lot the same way she entered. A staff member stopped the woman and said that she could not exit that way due to buses coming in to unload students.

This exchange agitated the woman, who eventually backed up and turned her vehicle around, leading the staff member to believe she was leaving as instructed. Instead, the woman turned her vehicle in the direction of the staff member and hit the gas, revving the engine and speeding toward him. The staff member was forced to dive into bushes to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The member was able to report the incident, to include the suspect’s license plate, to the School Resource Deputy, prompting an investigation. A witness who had observed the incident, along with security footage reviewed, corroborated the report of the victim.

Deputies met with Samuels-Catalan on Tuesday and interviewed her in regard to the incident. The suspect stated that she prefers to go out through the entry to avoid speed bumps in the exit area that cause damage to her vehicle. She denied attempting to hit the victim with her vehicle.

Samuels-Catalan was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public or Private Education Employee. She is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

