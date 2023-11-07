Is working multiple jobs the new norm?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A job fair took over the Hampton Inn on University Parkway today and although plenty of people showed up in search of work, those we spoke to expressed having multiple jobs to stay afloat. So, we asked the question: is one job enough?

A variety of jobs were offered from several different employers including the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, Sarasota County Government, Mosquito Management, and Manatee County schools. Some of these employers offered over 100 job selections and did on the spot interviews.

The Labor Department released a job report form October that stated 8.4 million people have multiple jobs. That’s the largest figure since the Pandemic.

Ryan Whitely is a young woman living in Sarasota. She works as a nurse and on her free time works sales at the Blue Mercury store on Main Street. But she tells us that even with two jobs it’s ‘still hard.’

‘I live on my own, so I have to pay for rent, insurance, and a whole lot of bills,’ she said.

The hard worker didn’t seem to mind picking up the extra slack but what does upset her is not having time to take care of herself.

‘I’m not able to exercise now and that’s one of my biggest things,’ she explained. ‘I like to work out and take care of my heath, that’s the hardest thing,’ she continued.

