Carlton Reserve Treatment Facility back up and running

(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Carlton Reserve Treatment Facility is officially in full swing, pumping out 12 million gallons of drinking water to Sarasota County residents every day.

It’s located on North Mabry Carlton Parkway in the Carlton Reserve in Venice.

The project is a $52 million capital improvement project that has been years in the making. Sarasota County Commissioner Joe Nuender calls the project monumental.

“Our residents will benefit from these improvements which provide more reliable drinking water to all 450,000 of us that call Sarasota County home,” said Nuender.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

