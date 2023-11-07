Advertise With Us
Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County receives $25K grant for Esports center

Old Navy Esports Center
Old Navy Esports Center(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
bRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County is jumping into the Esports craze by building a state-of-the-art center for their kids to learn and enjoy.

The club received a $25,000 grant from Old Navy to help fund the new center.

The Old Navy Esports Center opened in Bradenton on Monday featuring new gaming consoles, large televisions and special gaming chairs.

This Esports program aims to provide insights for Club members into various career avenues, including game development, event management, marketing, and broadcasting, going beyond just professional gaming.

