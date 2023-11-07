Bayfront Park splash pads and playground gets updates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced some new updates to the Bayfront Park splash pads and playground.

Crews tested and calibrated the new splash pad system to ensure the water features are spraying at the correct height and direction. The new system is designed to require less on-site maintenance, with the ability to check the chemical levels remotely via the internet. It also incorporates an ultraviolet water treatment system to treat any bacteria that may be present.

Crews are also working to complete irrigation and landscaping around the playground area and install new sod around the park.

Thanks to overall project cost savings, two additional shade sails will be installed, plus 15 concrete tables and benches (three handicapped accessible), ten benches for seating at the pavilion as well as 60 feet of wall seating surrounding the splash pad. With these additional amenities, the playground and splash pad are now projected to open in early 2024.

