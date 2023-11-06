Reward being offered for information in Manatee County homcicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A reward is being offered in connection with the murder of a man shot in the parking lot of a Bradenton business earlier this year.

Dwight Evans Jr. was killed on Aug. 6, 2023 in the parking lot of Gold Rush Arcade on 14th Street West. The parking lot was serving as an overflow lot for the Touch of Class Night Club nearby.

Shots rang out and Evans was hit. He later died at Blake Hospital as a result of his wounds.

Detectives believe someone saw individuals in a vehicle that drove away. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. They could be eligible for a cash reward.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5000. for information leading to an arrest in this case. Manatee County Crime Stoppers has already offered up to $3000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (866) 634- 8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

