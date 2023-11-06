Manatee with watercraft-related wounds rescued in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Through a group effort from the FWC, Venice Police Marine Unit, Mote Marine, Zoo Tampa, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Parks & Rec, an adult female manatee with watercraft-related wounds was rescued.

According to a social media post by the City of Venice, the manatee also had severe fishing line entanglement on her left pectoral flipper and has been taken to Zoo Tampa to begin the rehabilitation process.

The City of Venice wants to remind residents to report a distressed, deceased, or entangled manatee call the FCW hotline at 888-404-3922.

