Manatee County unveiling new Buffalo Creek Park fields Nov. 7

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Buffalo Creek Park sports fields will be held on Nov. 7 at 5:45 p.m., located at 7550 69th St. E. Directly after the ceremony, an inaugural scrimmage will be held at 6 p.m.

The new features include a soccer field and multi-purpose/sport fields. According to My Manatee on top of these new fields, A nearby $17-million park for community gatherings, additional baseball and soccer fields is in the planning stages.

