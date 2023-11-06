Advertise With Us
Manatee County hiring event focuses on veterans

Manatee Monday Hiring Event
Manatee Monday Hiring Event(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Manatee Monday Hiring Event will be geared toward veteran’s seeking employment.

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown administration building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W.

The event will focus on helping connect Veterans to potential job opportunities.

