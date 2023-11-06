Manatee County hiring event focuses on veterans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Manatee Monday Hiring Event will be geared toward veteran’s seeking employment.

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown administration building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W.

The event will focus on helping connect Veterans to potential job opportunities.

Manatee County's Manatee Monday Hiring Event, tomorrow from 3:30 to 6:30 PM, will focus on helping connect Veterans to potential job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/9pmB50HWS9 — Manatee County Community & Veterans Services (@manateeneighbor) November 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.