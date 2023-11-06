League of Women Voters to host Mark Smith

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County will host Mark Smith on Monday, Nov. 6. The event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Selby Library, 1331 First Street.

Topics will include affordable housing, gun safety, natural resources, education.

Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit lwvsrq.org

Smith was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in November 2022.

