Initial Hurricane Idalia recovery money gets initial ok in special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of dollars are on track to help North Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia.

Lawmakers gave an initial “okay” for that crucial funding on Monday during committees in this week’s special session.

“The water came in so high and went out so fast that it devastated us,” clam farmer Joseph Cannon said.

Cannon is a clam farmer in Cedar Key. He told state Senators Monday he’s on track to lose 90% of his business this year because of Hurricane Idalia.

The storm made landfall in Taylor County as a strong category 3 hurricane in August, causing more than $447 million worth of damage to farmers. Cannon asked lawmakers to approve $75 million in loan programs to help farmers recover from the storm.

“It’s a two-year recovery process. And we’re going to need help. We’re going to need help along the way just now until March,” Cannon said.

“We need to help promote the industry. Again, it takes 15 to 20 years to grow a crop of timber,” Southeastern Wood Producers Association vice chair Richard Schwab said.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said while helping people recover from Hurricane Idalia is important, she would like to see a long-term conversation on becoming more resilient against future storms.

“What are we doing to actually impact the power of these storms and sea level rise and saltwater intrusion? Florida is ground zero for all of those things so we need to be having more comprehensive conversations,” Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D) Tampa, said.

Rep. Driskell would like to see more proposals on property insurance voted on during this week’s special session.

“It just can’t be about $3 billion bailouts to the property insurance industry while providing no meaningful relief to homeowners,” Rep. Driskell said.

Democrats introduced a proposal that would address that but it isn’t getting a hearing.

The House is expected to vote on the proposals Tuesday and the Senate will vote on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are also considering expanding school vouchers for students with unique abilities and spending $35 million to help Jewish schools and other organizations improve security amid a rise in anti-Semitism.

