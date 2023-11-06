Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Human skull found at local thrift store

Detectives immediately verified the skull was human shortly after arriving to the store.
Detectives immediately verified the skull was human shortly after arriving to the store.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to a reports of a human skull sold at a local thrift store on North Cleveland Avenue, in North Fort Myers.

Detectives immediately verified the skull was human shortly after arriving to the store.

According to a social media post by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that they bought years ago.

LCSO have announced they will work with District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office to further test the skull.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
WWSB Generic Stock 5
18- year-old charged for late-night gunfire that disrupted Bradenton neighborhood
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers

Latest News

The new features include a soccer field and multi-purpose/sport fields.
Manatee County unveiling new Buffalo Creek Park fields Nov. 7
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
Opening Weekend For FISH Preserve
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
USF hosts 29th annual ‘Brunch on the Bay’
Bucs drop 4th straight in loss to Texans. AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Bucs lose 39-37 to Texans on the road, drop 4th straight game