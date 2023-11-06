Human skull found at local thrift store
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to a reports of a human skull sold at a local thrift store on North Cleveland Avenue, in North Fort Myers.
Detectives immediately verified the skull was human shortly after arriving to the store.
According to a social media post by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that they bought years ago.
LCSO have announced they will work with District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office to further test the skull.
