First Alert Weather: Expect a warm week on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dry air has moved into the Suncoast over the past weekend and helped produce the cool start to the morning. Temperatures across the Suncoast ranged from the mid to upper 50s this morning with a few 60s near the water. Over the next few days, the nights will become warmer as moisture returns to the area. With fair weather skies, this could set up a situation where fog may possibly form a few mornings this week.

The big weather story will be the daytime highs, which will be above the average all week long, with the exception of today. Today will be a lovely day with a sunny afternoon and high temperatures running about average for this time of year. However, over the remainder of the week high pressure will settle in over us and the sinking air will have a warming impact on our temperatures. Combine that with winds that will contain an easterly component or even a southeast direction later in the week, and it is likely that each afternoon will top out in the mid 80s. With a normal temperature of 82 degrees, we will see the highs stay 4 to 5 degrees above normal each day starting Wednesday through the weekend.

Also, thanks to the dry air, rainfall will be scarce this week. Our drought will continue, and the 22.4-inch deficit of rain will increase.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet and unlikely to produce a storm that could impact Florida for the next 7 days.

