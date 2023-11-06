Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar

Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a private, after-hours motorcycle club in Denver over the weekend, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a private, after-hours motorcycle club in Denver over the weekend, police said.

Denver police Lt. Matt Clark says they are investigating the shooting that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday both inside and outside the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club.

“We do have evidence of multiple guns being discharged during this incident,” Clark said at a news conference on Sunday. “And anytime we look at these with multiple victims, multiple guns being fired, we consider the possibility that people who may have been hit by gunfire also had a gun and discharged one.”

Shareef Aleem, a Park Hill resident who lives nearby, told The Denver Post he was awakened just after 3 a.m. and heard about 20 gunshots, which he initially thought was fireworks.

“For about three to five seconds, it was like silence. Then, everybody was screaming,” he said.

He watched people jump into their cars and speed away in the aftermath, he said.

Police did not release the conditions of those who were hospitalized. All of the victims were adults and a woman was among those injured, the Post reported.

No arrests were announced on Sunday, but KMGH-TV crews saw SWAT officers lead five men out of the club and three were handcuffed.

Police are seeking additional witnesses to help determined what happened and find any other potential suspects, Clark said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers
WWSB Generic Stock 5
18- year-old charged for late-night gunfire that disrupted Bradenton neighborhood
Protesters hope for a peaceful end to a bloody war.
Protestors gather in Sarasota for “Rally to Free Palestine”

Latest News

Project overview
City of Sarasota seeking feedback on ‘complete street’
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled...
4 men charged in theft of golden toilet, an artwork titled America, from Churchill’s birthplace
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event