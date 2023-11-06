Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cold Wake-up then Pleasant Warm-Up

No Disturbances in the Tropics
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like having your morning coffee on the porch, you may want to grab a sweater. Suncoasters will be waking up to the upper 50′s to kick off the work week. By mid-day conditions warm up, and high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It will be mostly sunny with very low humidity and no chance for showers. High pressure hanging out to the northeast, and the lack of moisture in the atmosphere is keeping away any possibility for storms.

Boaters will feel a little relief on Monday as winds begin to die back down. They will continue to come from the northeast between ten to 15 knots. Seas will be more manageable than what was felt over the weekend. They will lessen to two feet with a moderate chop. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more favorable with winds between five and ten knots and seas down to one foot with a light chop.

Beach goers can expect sunny and dry skies with an ultra violet index in the high category. Gulf water temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s near the coast. No rain is expected.

All is quiet in the tropics. There are no disturbances to track.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
WWSB Generic Stock 5
18- year-old charged for late-night gunfire that disrupted Bradenton neighborhood
BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - Sunday Late
Sunset
Cool mornings and warm afternoons and no rain
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Sunday
Cool Mornings
Sunrise Appears an Hour Earlier Due to Time Change