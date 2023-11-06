Cold Wake-up then Pleasant Warm-Up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like having your morning coffee on the porch, you may want to grab a sweater. Suncoasters will be waking up to the upper 50′s to kick off the work week. By mid-day conditions warm up, and high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It will be mostly sunny with very low humidity and no chance for showers. High pressure hanging out to the northeast, and the lack of moisture in the atmosphere is keeping away any possibility for storms.

Boaters will feel a little relief on Monday as winds begin to die back down. They will continue to come from the northeast between ten to 15 knots. Seas will be more manageable than what was felt over the weekend. They will lessen to two feet with a moderate chop. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more favorable with winds between five and ten knots and seas down to one foot with a light chop.

Beach goers can expect sunny and dry skies with an ultra violet index in the high category. Gulf water temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s near the coast. No rain is expected.

All is quiet in the tropics. There are no disturbances to track.

