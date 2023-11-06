City of Sarasota seeking feedback on ‘complete street’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is seeking public feedback on their project to construct a complete street on 10th Street from US 41 to Orange Avenue and Boulevard of the Arts from Sarasota Bay to Orange Avenue.

A complete street is an accessible design that promotes safe travel for pedestrians, bicyclist and drivers.

The 10th Street section will be focused on safe, multi-modal transportation potentially transforming the corridor into a 2-lane, divided facility with 8-ft sidewalks, landscaping, stormwater treatments, and protected bicycle lanes.

Additionally, there is consideration of a potential roundabout at the intersection of N. Orange Ave and 10th Street.

The Boulevard of the Arts section reflected an enhanced pedestrian experience along the corridor that is broken down into three separate segments with differing treatments:

West of US 41 (Bayfront to US 41): 2-lane divided street, 12-ft travel lanes with sharrows, 10-ft landscaped median, 10-ft sidewalks separated by a 9-ft landscaped border, and curbside management zones. There were also call-outs for art opportunities in medians and intersection treatments.

US 41 Intersection: a raised intersection with 4 high-emphasis crosswalks. The raised intersection functions as an enlarged speed table ultimately reducing vehicular speeds along US 41 creating a safer environment for vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

East of US 41 (US 41 to N. Orange Ave): undergrounding powerlines, 2-lane divided street, 11-ft travel lanes with sharrows, 11-ft flex/sidewalks separated by an 8-ft landscaped border and on-street parking. There were also call-outs at intersections for art opportunities, as well as callouts for street furniture, like benches or unique seating.

The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete and is open from Nov. 6 and will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19. Click here to take the survey.

