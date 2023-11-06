Advertise With Us
Boardwalk repairs begin this week at Casperson Beach Park

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sections of the boardwalk at Casperson Beach Park damaged by Hurricane Idalia will be removed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, Sarasota County officials have announced.

The project is estimated to take a week. The beach, as well as the restrooms near the Venetian Waterway Trail, will remain open.

No through traffic will be allowed through the park entrance or from the trail.

For more information, call 311.

