Anti-hate speech workshop at Temple Beth Israel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dr. Racelle Weiman, a one-time Suncoast local, now located in Miami, spent Sunday in Longboat Key with a particular assignment-- teaching a workshop on how to respond to hate speech. Something she says is vital for the entire community.

“People have to relearn the limits and power of relationships. by spreading kindness, and not by saying this is me and not me, this is my world and not your world, but by saying how can we make this a healthy world together,” she said.

Organizers of Sunday’s event say over a hundred people showed up to the event, with more being waitlisted. They say the reason behind organizing the event was a response to antisemitism and other hate speech people had experienced locally.

One said, “I think people were surprised at some of the things going around in the area, and wanted more. wanted to know ‘how do i react, how do i talk to people about things like this.’”

Spreading positivity and awareness was the exact goal of Weiman. she says the objective was achieved this weekend.

“Right now this conversation is about being allies to others and having others be allies to us. to know what its like to be a target and speak against hate when we see it.”

More workshops with similar aspirations are anticipated at the temple later this year.

