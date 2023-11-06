All Faiths Food Bank to distribute thousands of turkeys this year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank has, for many years, worked to brighten the holidays for our neighbors struggling to put food on the table.

Thanks to fundraising efforts, All Faiths to distribute more than 13,000 turkeys and sides ahead of Thanksgiving, and a total of 3.6 million holiday meals.

All turkey distributions will be held as long as supplies last.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 9 a.m., frozen turkeys and side dishes will be distributed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; this effort is being held in partnership with Van Wezel and The Bay Sarasota.

Veterans are welcome to pick up turkeys and sides during the Veterans Pantry at Church of the Palms (3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota) on Tuesday, Nov.14, starting at 9 a.m.

Another large-scale turkey distribution will take place at Ed Smith Stadium (2700 12th St., Sarasota) on Wednesday, Nov. 15, starting at 4 p.m. All distributions last until supplies run out.

There will also be several locations for turkey distributions in DeSoto County, including at All Faiths Food Bank’s DeSoto Food and Resource Center (1021 E. Oak St., Arcadia) on Friday, Nov.17, starting at 11 a.m.

Through Thanksgiving, additional turkey distributions will take place at several of All Faiths Food Bank’s mobile pantry sites, as well as through numerous partner agency locations, including school pantries and youth-serving nonprofits.

Proof of Sarasota or DeSoto County residency is required. For more information about the turkey distributions, visit the “Food Finder” page at allfaithsfoodbank.org.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.