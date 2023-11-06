Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

All Faiths Food Bank to distribute thousands of turkeys this year

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank has, for many years, worked to brighten the holidays for our neighbors struggling to put food on the table.

Thanks to fundraising efforts, All Faiths to distribute more than 13,000 turkeys and sides ahead of Thanksgiving, and a total of 3.6 million holiday meals.

All turkey distributions will be held as long as supplies last.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 9 a.m., frozen turkeys and side dishes will be distributed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; this effort is being held in partnership with Van Wezel and The Bay Sarasota.

Veterans are welcome to pick up turkeys and sides during the Veterans Pantry at Church of the Palms (3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota) on Tuesday, Nov.14, starting at 9 a.m.

Another large-scale turkey distribution will take place at Ed Smith Stadium (2700 12th St., Sarasota) on Wednesday, Nov. 15, starting at 4 p.m. All distributions last until supplies run out.

There will also be several locations for turkey distributions in DeSoto County, including at All Faiths Food Bank’s DeSoto Food and Resource Center (1021 E. Oak St., Arcadia) on Friday, Nov.17, starting at 11 a.m.

Through Thanksgiving, additional turkey distributions will take place at several of All Faiths Food Bank’s mobile pantry sites, as well as through numerous partner agency locations, including school pantries and youth-serving nonprofits.

Proof of Sarasota or DeSoto County residency is required. For more information about the turkey distributions, visit the “Food Finder” page at allfaithsfoodbank.org.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers
WWSB Generic Stock 5
18- year-old charged for late-night gunfire that disrupted Bradenton neighborhood
Protesters hope for a peaceful end to a bloody war.
Protestors gather in Sarasota for “Rally to Free Palestine”

Latest News

FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
League of Women Voters to host Mark Smith
Congrats Mrs. Peacher
Chalkboard Champions: Aubrey Peacher
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
Chalkboard Champions: Aubrey Peacher
Elvis and the Sea Horses from Lido Beach Casino
Discovering the Original Sea Horses from Lido Beach Casino