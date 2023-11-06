Affordable housing projects work to accommodate growth along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Suncoast continues to grow, the dilemma of affordable housing grows along with it.

“There’s so much development going on right now, and many of the working community can’t afford to live where they’re working,” says Villa Johnson, Vice President of the League for Women Voters in Sarasota. She says affordable housing is a must-have for the continuously expanding area.

Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith agrees, adding that simpler solutions are out there for our growing workforce.

“Their workforce is charging them, or whatever is costing them, to take the same roads to travel to get to their developments. It seems to me that it makes economic sense to have them next door,” says Smith.

In the City of Bradenton, a number of affordable housing communities are already either under construction or in the works. This is something Mayor Gene Brown says has been much aided by the cooperation of the developers wanting to create opportunities in Manatee County.

“It’s been a great collaboration with the county and the city, as well as the federal government, and the developers who want to do it,” says Brown.

With such expensive home prices currently in Sarasota, Johnson says finding that balance with local authorities and developers is crucial.

“How can the commissioners hold them accountable for the workforce housing developments they’re doing right now,” says Johnson.

