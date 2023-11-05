USF hosts 29th annual ‘Brunch on the Bay’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Over 500 donors, students, and USF faculty gathered at USF’s Sarasota-Manatee campus earlier today for the 29th annual ‘Brunch on the Bay’ event. It was a celebration of community, philanthropy and USF Sarasota-Manatee campus students.

Guests enjoyed delicious food and mingled, sharing their connection to the school. Donors also had the opportunity to talk with scholarship recipients.

All proceeds from the event go towards scholarships and campus initiatives. The administration says they raise half a million dollars per year from this event alone. Today they raised over $400,000.

ABC7 spoke with Angela Perez Cruz who has received scholarships over the past 3 years. She is a junior at USF and could not imagine achieving the successes she has without help from these donors and the school.

‘I’m an immigrant child so I do not come from wealth,’ Angela explained. ‘Without any financial aid or without the support morally or financially or otherwise I definitely wouldn’t have been able to accomplish even a fraction of the things that I have so far,’ the student continued.

By supporting academic scholarships and campus initiatives, you will experience culinary delights from the area’s finest restaurants, enjoy the stunning ambiance of the campus grounds and connect with friends and university partners who are making a difference in our local community.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.