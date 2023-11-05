Tampa Police Department release stats from increased Ybor patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been one week since the Ybor City shooting that left killed two people and injured 16 others and Tampa Police Department has released statistics from over the weekend in the Ybor City District.

According to TPD’s website, there were about 100 patrolling officers in vehicles, on foot, bike, and even horseback.

Stats from increased police presence over the weekend in Ybor:

-Traffic Stops: 210

-Recovered Guns: 1

-Felony Arrests: 11

-Misdemeanor Arrests: 17

For more information visit: Tampa Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.