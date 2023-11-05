Advertise With Us
Protestors gather in Sarasota for “Rally to Free Palestine”

Protesters hope for a peaceful end to a bloody war.
Protesters hope for a peaceful end to a bloody war.
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Palestinian flags and poster boards were being held high in downtown Sarasota as dozens of protestors called for an end to the bombings in Gaza.

“They’re just innocent people. They are regular people. They want to live,” says protester Nissrine Tarik.

She describes Israel’s retaliation for Hama’s October 7th attack as barbaric.

“We wouldn’t even want this to happen to animals. Let alone people. These are human beings,” she says.

According to the Associated Press, 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, while the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says the Palestinian death toll has climbed to over 9,000.

Tarik questions why Israel isn’t carrying out more missions isolated for Hamas militants and instead leaving many civilians stuck in the crossfire.

“When we have school shootings, do we drop a bomb on the school when the shooter is inside,” she asks.

But the protestors also acknowledged Israel’s desire for retribution.

“I’m not naïve, I see that Israel has the right to defend itself, I just think the extent to which they are going about ‘defending themselves’ is too extreme,” says Dania Itraish, another protester at the rally.

She says the conditions Palestinian’s have been living in under Israeli rule makes wars like this much more likely.

“It was a breeding ground for an organization like Hamas to come into fruition,” Itraish says.

An organization local Rabbi Hime Steinmetz describes as evil, saying “At the end of the day, it is a war of light versus darkness. Many people feel that they have an opportunity to shine and bring more light to the community. They don’t want to miss that opportunity.”

He adds the war is going to have a lasting impact.

“The current events have led us to understand that life is not the same as it was 5 years ago or 10 years ago,” says Steinmetz.

Meanwhile, protesters hope for a peaceful end to a bloody war.

“Let’s just pause and talk about it, and hopefully less people will die,” Tarik concludes.

