LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key residents are getting a treat--the Sarasota County “Pop-Up” Library is coming to the back parking lot of Town Hall!

Visitors will be able to check out books, listen to music and audiobooks, and much, much more.

The “Pop-Up” Library will be in that location the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.