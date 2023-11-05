Advertise With Us
Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament raises thousands

The Pars 4 Paws golf tournament wrapped up yesterday after months of anticipation by local...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pars 4 Paws golf tournament wrapped up yesterday after months of anticipation by local golfers.

Fundraiser totals are still coming in as organizers count the cash, but the helicopter ball drop alone raised over 8,500, and with a surprise twist--every fundraiser was 50/50, meaning that half went to the winner, and half went to Satchel’s Last Resort, who hosted the event. The winner, however, actually donated her winnings back to Satchel’s!

Golfers paid $250 for their morning of fun, except for those who only came out for the $100 lunch under the oaks with live music. The extensive buffet menu included mango pineapple slaw, mahi mahi with tropical salsa, key lime pie, chocolate coconut tartlets, and red velvet cupcakes.

Any attendee who managed to make par 3 got a chance to make a 100,000 hole-in-one, $50,000 for the winner, $50,000 for Satchel’s. Another prizes up for grabs in the hole-in-one competition was a Pebble Beach golf resort trip for two.

At the end of the day, it was a fun-filled day for the animals that contributed thousands to a good cause.

