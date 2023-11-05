Opening Weekend For FISH Preserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials hoped for a good turn out this weekend in the village of Cortez to meet the newest neighbor. It’s The Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, or “FISH’s” preservation and overhaul of 100 acres of coastal wetland dedicated to restoring fish, and wildlife populations. Officials said the final 15-acres of phase-four cost just over $900 thousand dollars which was dedicated during a ceremony Friday.

The FISH Preserve, located off Cortez Road in Manatee County, provides a sanctuary for fish and wildlife, and limited walking trails where visitors can savor sights and sounds of nature. “We need time for the plants to grow back, and we’ll need time for this to look a little bit more like it’s natural way that we’re trying to make it look, so it’ll need time, and we’ll have to refine a few things” said Dave Tomasko with the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program. Tomasko said delays during the multi-year effort came down primarily to decisions on how to properly utilize the land, and securing funding, much of which came through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Officials said the restoration of the FISH Preserve was a team effort between FISH, the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.