Bucs lose 39-37 to Texans on the road, drop 4th straight game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Baker Mayfield but the Buccaneers up with a 14-yard pass to Cade Otton for the touchdown to give Tampa Bay the lead late in the fourth. However the Bucs defense had no answer for Texans rookie QB, C.J. Stroud, who hit Tank Dell with a 15-yard touchdown pass to seal the deal as the Texans beat the Buccaneers, 39-37 in Houston.

The Ohio State product threw for 470 yards (a rookie record previously held by Andrew Luck in 2012) and five touchdowns. Mayfield, on the other hand, threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Sunday, the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium as they host the (3-5) Tennessee Titans.

