Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bucs lose 39-37 to Texans on the road, drop 4th straight game

Bucs drop 4th straight in loss to Texans. AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Bucs drop 4th straight in loss to Texans. AP Photo/Jason Behnken(KWTX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Baker Mayfield but the Buccaneers up with a 14-yard pass to Cade Otton for the touchdown to give Tampa Bay the lead late in the fourth. However the Bucs defense had no answer for Texans rookie QB, C.J. Stroud, who hit Tank Dell with a 15-yard touchdown pass to seal the deal as the Texans beat the Buccaneers, 39-37 in Houston.

The Ohio State product threw for 470 yards (a rookie record previously held by Andrew Luck in 2012) and five touchdowns. Mayfield, on the other hand, threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Sunday, the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium as they host the (3-5) Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for...
Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive
These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
WWSB Generic Stock 5
18- year-old charged for late-night gunfire that disrupted Bradenton neighborhood
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
BPD's "Dont Block the Box" enforcement.
Bradenton Police Department’s “Don’t Block the Box” stops 13 drivers

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Friday Night Game Night - 6pm Preview
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Lady Indians volleyball season ends - 11pm Report
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
Lady Indians volleyball season ends - 5pm Report
Sports Anchor James Hill takes us through Week 10.
Friday Night Football - 11/3