31 cats rescued in Myakka hoarding situation

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) -Recently, Manatee County Animal Welfare Officers responding to a hoarding situation in a Myakka home where the officers rescued 31 cats.

According to a Manatee County Government social media post, many of the first-rescued unsocialized cats are now ready to be transitioned into Manatee County Animal Welfare “working cats”.

These cats will scare off rodents, and are commonly used throughout the county where pest control is needed.

For more information on working cats visit: MyManatee.

