Senior citizens beware: crypto scams are on the rise
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies want you to know: cryptocurrency scams are on the rise.
What it looks like:
-someone encouraging you to send cryptocurrency to fix a virus on your computer
-someone telling you that the only way to protect your money is to make deposits into crypto ATMs
-someone asking you to lie to the bank or else keep your crypto purchases a secret
-someone asking you to send cryptocurrency purchased at an ATM
-someone promising high returns on a cryptocurrency investment
-someone allegedly representing law enforcement or the government, calling and asking for crypto to pay off warrants and fines, or else to bond a relative out of jail
Deputies advise that anybody with any information should call immediately to report these scams.
