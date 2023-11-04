Senior citizens beware: crypto scams are on the rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies want you to know: cryptocurrency scams are on the rise.

What it looks like:

-someone encouraging you to send cryptocurrency to fix a virus on your computer

-someone telling you that the only way to protect your money is to make deposits into crypto ATMs

-someone asking you to lie to the bank or else keep your crypto purchases a secret

-someone asking you to send cryptocurrency purchased at an ATM

-someone promising high returns on a cryptocurrency investment

-someone allegedly representing law enforcement or the government, calling and asking for crypto to pay off warrants and fines, or else to bond a relative out of jail

Deputies advise that anybody with any information should call immediately to report these scams.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.