Sarasota traffic stop leads to arrest of longtime fugitive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on the run from Georgia authorities for almost fifteen years.

Daniel Gair’s long list of open warrants for his arrest began in April of 2010, when he allegedly robbed three cars in Laurens County, Georgia.

Five years later, in August of 2015, deputies caught up to Gair again, this time for possessing and intending to distribute both meth and marijuana. In December of the same year, authorities found him with a freshly-harvested rack of deer antlers after having gotten rid of the rest of the body--all without a hunting license.

Gair never appeared for any of these court dates, and in 2018, the Chief Judge of Laurens County issued a statewide warrant for his arrest.

Sarasota law enforcement arrested Gair on Nov. 2, and once the governor issues a warrant for his extradition, he’ll finally be on his way to see justice done in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.