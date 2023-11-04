Advertise With Us
Reminder to change smoke detector batteries as time change approaches

(WAVE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the end of daylight saving time nears, the Sarasota County Fire Department encourages residents to use the time change on Sunday, Nov. 5, as an opportunity to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Three out every five fire deaths happen in homes without functioning smoke alarms.

Here are some tips from Sarasota County Fire:

  • The “chirping” noise smoke alarms make could mean the battery power is low. REPLACE the batteries as soon as possible.
  • Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Write the purchase date on the back of the smoke alarm to help you remember when to replace it.
  • Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when adjusting your clocks for the time change.
  • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside sleeping areas. This is especially important if you sleep with the bedroom door closed.
  • Keep smoke alarms clean. Dust can interfere with how smoke alarms work, so it helps to regularly clean them.
  • Those who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.

