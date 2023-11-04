Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port Police searching for boat scammer

North Port Police are asking for helping finding this woman, who has so far scammed at least...
North Port Police are asking for helping finding this woman, who has so far scammed at least one person using a fake name and a fake company on boattrader.com.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police believe the person in these pictures is committing fraud through a fake name, Julia Amber, associated with a fake shipping company named “Aplus Excellio Group” on boattrader.com.

The victim wired the funds to buy a boat, and the company became unreachable immediately afterward. Online reviews make the company seem reputable, but NPPD believes the company is an elaborate scam.

Anybody with information should call NPPD. To help in the quick arrest of this individual, the case number is 23-063373.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years
This is a picture of former BPD officer Nicholas Votto. The department says he has not been...
Manatee County pet-sitter, former deputy charged with animal cruelty
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Ave Bridge construction completed

Latest News

graphic
Mild temps, no rain, and a time change
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton woman sentenced for wire fraud and money laundering
Beautiful mild weekend ahead
Weather looking good for the weekend
Chabad Kaplan Preschool
Local Jewish schools bolster security