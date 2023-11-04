North Port Police searching for boat scammer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police believe the person in these pictures is committing fraud through a fake name, Julia Amber, associated with a fake shipping company named “Aplus Excellio Group” on boattrader.com.

The victim wired the funds to buy a boat, and the company became unreachable immediately afterward. Online reviews make the company seem reputable, but NPPD believes the company is an elaborate scam.

Anybody with information should call NPPD. To help in the quick arrest of this individual, the case number is 23-063373.

