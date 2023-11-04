Missing Child Alert put out for Seminole County teen
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Missing Child Alert has been put out for 17-year-old Matthew Vargas. He was last seen Friday, in the 1000 block of Spring Villas Point in Winter Springs
Vargas is 5′7″ and 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has made recent statements about possible self harm.
If seen, please call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407)665-6650.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.