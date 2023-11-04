Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.(IGT)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lucky gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino is now a millionaire thanks to hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

According to IGT, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the massive jackpot worth $12,185,766 while playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino.

IGT notes that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18, and it marked the fourth time a Megabucks jackpot was hit in Nevada this year.

In August, a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino.

In July, a Las Vegas man turned a $40 bet into $10.5 million thanks to a Megabucks jackpot.

And in April, a guest at a property in the Reno area turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after hitting a Megabucks jackpot.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These five defendants face charges of organized scheme to defraud, racketeering, grand theft,...
Five arrested on racketeering, identity theft charges
This is a picture of former BPD officer Nicholas Votto. The department says he has not been...
Manatee County pet-sitter, former deputy charged with animal cruelty
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Ave Bridge construction completed
Port Charlotte Man Arrested - Pumpkin Seized
Port Charlotte man arrested on Halloween, pumpkin seized as evidence

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients
FILE - Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A...
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending...
Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag