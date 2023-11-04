Local Jewish schools bolster security

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local Jewish preschool says they have spent the last few weeks putting additional security measures in place preparing for the worst but hoping for the best as the war in Israel continues.

“Parents are legitimately concerned about their children’s security,” says Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, the spiritual leader at the Chabad Kaplan Preschool in Sarasota. “We had some parents pull out. We had a family that moved and decided to keep their kids at home because they felt it safer.”

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz says the preschool is working to create as safe an environment as possible. They have added a fence last week and will be hiring a full-time armed guard once they receive the funding.

This comes after a report published last week by the Anti-Defamation League showed a spike of 388% more antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since Hamas militants attacked Israel, compared to the same time period last year.

“Hearing about it, seeing it, and knowing what’s going on everywhere makes being Jewish scary right now,” says Shera Friedman.

Shera says she is thankful for the proactive approach being taken by the state as legislators push for $25 million to help Jewish schools bolster their security. She adds it is paramount to avoid living in fear.

“The best thing we can do as a Jewish community is to show up, be proud of who we are, and not be afraid to continue to be Jewish,” says Friedman.

