Late-night gunfire disrupts Bradenton neighborhood

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - No one expected gunfire last night from Manatee High School--not after their grand slam of a game, taking a 49-0 victory against Southeast High. Nevertheless, gunfire is what nearby residents got.

Around 10:15, someone fired shots out of a vehicle driving north on 32nd St near the high school. Bradenton police report no injuries, but the gunfire did cause damage to a single car.

The suspect vehicle left the scene, but investigators later located and charged the 18-year-old driver with being an accessory to shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

At this time, it is not clear whether the driver and the gunman are the same individual. This is an active investigation, and ABC7 will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

