‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000 energy bill. (Source: WDSU, FACEBOOK SAINT JOHN, CNN)
By Eli Brand, WDSU via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) - A popular restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said they were given an ultimatum by the energy company.

Eric Cook said he had to not only close his Saint John restaurant but lay off more than 40 people.

“It’s a tremendous loss. Not only to the people who work there and love that place but for the neighbors in the French Quarter who really embraced us,” Cook said.

He had to close the restaurant’s doors after he said he received a bogus bill for $40,000 from Entergy.

Cook said he had been paying well over $2,000 a month to Entergy before he was hit with the bill that he claims came from a meter that he didn’t even know existed.

“We’re talking about $40,000, talking about adding $5,000 a month to your bills,” Cook said.

According to Cook, the bill came a few months ago and he was unable to afford it and refused to pay it.

“To bear that kind of financial burden? It’s impossible,” Cook said.

Entergy responded to the claims by Cook, saying in part:

“We reached out to the customer to request permission to discuss their account. Restaurant ownership has not responded. We would be happy to restore service immediately once we speak with the customer and agree on a payment plan that they can afford.”

Cook said it’s time for change in the city and he worries business owners like him will continue to fall to the wayside.

“We all need people to come visit us and see this great city and make sure it remains one of the greatest cities in the world because it is, and I’ll always believe that. But let’s make some real change,” he said.

According to Cook, he is working with other restaurant owners in the city to try and find new jobs for his former employees.

